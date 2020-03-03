Those having Covid-19 symptoms will also have to present themselves for screening

Dubai: Indian expats and other passengers flying to India from the UAE will have to fill up a new form aboard their flights as part of the latest measures taken to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.

The Indian government on Tuesday announced new travel restrictions and other measures to help prevent travel-related cases of Covid-19.

Based on the recommendation from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked the airlines to distribute a “self-declaration form” to international passengers.

The new self reporting form for UAE passengers travelling to India Image Credit: Supplied

The Self-Reporting Form requires the passengers to declare their personal details, contact and address in India, details of the cities/countries they visited in the last 14 days.

Passengers also have to declare if they are suffering from fever, cough or respiratory distress.

While health screening is mandatory for travelers arriving from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, Iran and other Covid-19 affected countries notified by the World Health Organisation for local transmission, other passengers have to present themselves for screening only if they suffer from the symptoms.

It is mandatory to mention the contact details (local address and mobile number) in India.

Immigration authorities have been asked to refer passengers having symptoms of fever and or cough and or respiratory distress in the health counters for further management.

Additional health counters will be set up at the pre-immigration area to manage the referred passengers.

Air India officials in Dubai told Gulf News that the airline and its low-budget arm Air India Express are distributing the forms to the passengers from Tuesday night.

“Two copies of the form will be given to the passengers. One will have to presented to the immigration desk and one to the health desk,” an official said.