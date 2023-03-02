Targeting sensitive and dry skin conditions, Bayer announced the launch of the new Bepanthen Derma Skin Care range in the UAE at a glittering event in Dubai

Bayer launched the new Bepanthen Derma Skin Care range in the UAE last week. Featuring a high concentration of natural ingredients, it offers an innovative new formula to repair skin from within.

Keeping your skin in peak condition is no easy feat. However, the latest products from Bepanthen Derma Skin Care are sure to help bring your complexion the healing hydration it needs right now via rich moisturisers.

Following the successful launch in Saudi Arabia, Bayer comes to the UAE with a dermatologically-tested skincare option. Targeting sensitive and dry skin conditions, the new range has been developed by Bayer for the face and body, and comprises both moisturisers and cleansers for day and night.

The announcement was made last Friday during a launch event featuring top dermatology experts and key opinion leaders, including regionally renowned consultant dermatologist, Dr Anwar Al Hammadi. The new range was unveiled at a star-studded event in Dubai, where guests were treated to a performance by Arab superstar and brand ambassador, Nancy Ajram. The event attendees included one of the biggest influencers, Saudi TV host and star, Lojain Omran.

Based on research, 56 per cent of women in the Middle East are reported to suffer from dry to very dry skin, making it a significant skin health issue to manage in the region. As a highly emergent market in the Middle East, Bayer is committed to making the highest quality derma solutions available at every pharmacy and over-the-counter convenience store in the UAE.

“At Bayer, we firmly believe in our purpose to drive science for a better life,” says Mohamed Galal, Vice President, Head of Middle East, Bayer Consumer Health.

“Bepanthen Derma Skin Care’s range launch stems from the company’s unyielding commitment to providing all consumers with a range of essential products in the UAE to manage their health. Our skin is not only what protects us but connects us to the world and the people we love. That is why we sought to develop an innovative formula that is not only effective but gentle and created in close collaboration with dermatologists. We are especially proud of the milestone this represents for Bayer Consumer Health, as the UAE will be one of the first few markets in the region to receive these products.”

Gasser Yousry, Commercial Lead of Bayer Consumer Health — Gulf, revealed that the company’s market research showed that many women in the region suffer from pervasive dry skin conditions throughout the year, affecting their overall quality of life. “This pointed us to a clear need for an affordable, effective skincare solution among women in the UAE that can address their concerns,” says Yousry. “By offering a formulation with a 90 per cent concentration of natural ingredients, we have ensured that we are listening to today’s health-conscious, connected skincare audience.”

By using a unique combination of the key, expert-endorsed ingredients, the new Bepanthen Derma Skin Care products for dry skin can work deep within the skin and provide immediate relief from dry skin symptoms, restoring the normal skin regeneration process.

Formulated with pharma-grade skin healing science, the range contains a unique combination of ingredients including dexpanthenol and niacinamide that work deep within the skin to treat the root cause of dryness, restoring it from the inside out. It is a clinically proven formula with the ability to repair the disrupted cell renewal process.