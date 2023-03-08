Why is there a need to address dry skin in the Middle East?
Our market research noted that many women in the region suffer from pervasive dry skin conditions throughout the year, affecting their overall quality of life. This pointed us to a clear need for an effective skincare solution among women in the UAE that can address their concerns. In the Middle East, a sunny and dry climate triggers the issue of skin dryness.
Dryness by itself is usually harmless but, if left uncared for, can lead to more complicated conditions such as eczema. Based on recent studies, 56 per cent of women in the Middle East are reported to suffer from dry to very dry skin, making it a significant health issue to manage in the region. This is why we want to show we are listening through the Bepanthen Derma range, providing affordable, effective skincare solutions. We remain committed to offering what your skin needs.
How does the new Bepanthen Derma range address this need for women in the UAE?
Adult women in the region are highly aware of organic cosmetics across all age groups and would prefer to use cosmetic products with organic ingredients. In such a shifting consumer landscape where purchase decisions are increasingly informed by a deep understanding of formulations, skincare manufacturers are responsible for prioritising the use of natural ingredients. The new range is created using a unique combination of the key expert-endorsed ingredients for dryness that can work deep within the skin and provide immediate relief from dry skin symptoms, restoring the normal skin regeneration process.
Tell us about the science behind this.
Formulated with pharma-grade skin healing science, the new Bepanthen Derma range contains a unique combination of ingredients including Dexpanthenol and Niacinamide that works deep within the skin to treat the root cause of dryness, restoring it from the inside out. Over the years, our scientists have harnessed the healing power of Dexpanthenol, a chemically more stable version of pro-vitamin B5, which we use in all our products. At a cellular level, pro-vitamin B5 is rapidly turned into pantothenic acid, which plays a key role in coenzyme A. This in turn fuels the cell repair process, promoting regeneration in the skin epithelium.
What are the goals that Bayer is trying to achieve with the launch of these new products?
At Bayer, we firmly believe in our purpose and goal is to drive science for a better life. Bepanthen Derma Skin Care’s range launch stems from the company’s unyielding commitment to providing all consumers with a wide range of essential products in the UAE to manage their health.
What is the skincare market growth in the coming years?
The Middle East skincare market continues to be on the rise, predicted to increase by a further 5 per cent over the next five years. Consumers want and deserve more choices when it comes to protecting their skin — the layer that protects us from the world and, in many ways, also shapes our identity in the world.