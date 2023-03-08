How does the new Bepanthen Derma range address this need for women in the UAE?

Adult women in the region are highly aware of organic cosmetics across all age groups and would prefer to use cosmetic products with organic ingredients. In such a shifting consumer landscape where purchase decisions are increasingly informed by a deep understanding of formulations, skincare manufacturers are responsible for prioritising the use of natural ingredients. The new range is created using a unique combination of the key expert-endorsed ingredients for dryness that can work deep within the skin and provide immediate relief from dry skin symptoms, restoring the normal skin regeneration process.

Tell us about the science behind this.

Formulated with pharma-grade skin healing science, the new Bepanthen Derma range contains a unique combination of ingredients including Dexpanthenol and Niacinamide that works deep within the skin to treat the root cause of dryness, restoring it from the inside out. Over the years, our scientists have harnessed the healing power of Dexpanthenol, a chemically more stable version of pro-vitamin B5, which we use in all our products. At a cellular level, pro-vitamin B5 is rapidly turned into pantothenic acid, which plays a key role in coenzyme A. This in turn fuels the cell repair process, promoting regeneration in the skin epithelium.

What are the goals that Bayer is trying to achieve with the launch of these new products?

At Bayer, we firmly believe in our purpose and goal is to drive science for a better life. Bepanthen Derma Skin Care’s range launch stems from the company’s unyielding commitment to providing all consumers with a wide range of essential products in the UAE to manage their health.

What is the skincare market growth in the coming years?