Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes, caused by high blood sugar levels damaging the back of the eye (retina). It can cause blindness if left undiagnosed and untreated. However, it usually takes several years for diabetic retinopathy to reach a stage where it could threaten your sight. To minimise the risk of this happening, people with diabetes should:

- Ensure they control their blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol.

Dr Elisa Carreras Bertran, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Vitreoretinal Surgeon at Barraquer Eye Hospital

Barraquer Eye Hospital offers a complete and accurate screening program, done by retina specialist who will be checking the back of your eyes by themselves and performing the most innovative imaging techniques such a wide field fundus photographs and last generation Optical coherence Tomography. These imagining techniques allows the retina doctors, not only to identify your current situation, moreover the progression of the disease appointment after appointment.

Additionally, we work in a multidisciplinary team, in order to offer to our patients, the best quality service possible. We offer guidance of general health and help addressing uncontrolled health conditions together with our general practitioner and anaesthetic team. If a specialist is needed, we have a wide connection with other hospitals.

Over time, a persistently high blood sugar level can damage these blood vessels in two main ways. Firstly, and the most common, macular edema, meaning swelling of the retina due to leakage of damaged blood vessels giving blurry vision and distortion. Secondly, growth of abnormal blood vessels that can bleed or pull the retina resulting on loss of vision.

Barraquer Eye Hospital provides all subspecialities in Ophthalmology giving the best care to its patients Image Credit:

Macular edema can be treated with a course of intravitreal injections or laser, the aim of the treatment is stabilising vision, prevent further deterioration and in some cases gaining vision. At Barraquer Eye Hospital we offer all intravitreal options currently available worldwide in the market, being safety our principal goal. Laser not only helps to treat macular edema, but laser is also the treatment for the regression of the abnormal blood vessels growth. We have the latest laser technologist (outpatients and surgical approaches), which are more gentle, less aggressive and safer than older generations.

Moreover, diabetic patients have an increased risk of other eye conditions such cataract and glaucoma. At Barraquer Eye Hospital, cataract surgery is approached in a multidisciplinary team, as retina specialist is always involved on decision making in cataract surgery performed in diabetic patient. Choose the correct timing, technique and approach is basic to prevent retinal complications after cataract surgery. In the same manner, glaucoma specialist is always involved in the management of diabetic patient if patient is at risk or suffers from glaucoma. We are a hospital, which provides all subspecialities in Ophthalmology giving the best care to our patients.