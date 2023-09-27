Understanding common dental ailments

Dr. Abhijesh Chandran, a General Dentist specializing in Dental Science at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic in Jebel Ali, highlights prevalent dental issues in the UAE. These include cavities, gum disease, and dental erosion. Cavities result from plaque and bacteria accumulation on teeth, primarily due to poor oral hygiene and sugary food consumption. Gum diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis affect many due to inadequate oral care and smoking. Dental erosion, often from acidic food and beverages, is exacerbated by the UAE’s arid climate.

Educating residents about these prevalent dental issues is essential. Stressing preventive measures like regular check-ups, proper brushing techniques, and reduced sugar consumption is vital for maintaining dental health and overall well-being.

Dr. Aysha Rishtha, General Dentist, Aster Hospital in Mankhool

Solving tooth sensitivity: Causes and remedies

Dr. Aysha Rishtha, a General Dentist at Aster Hospital in Mankhool, explains tooth sensitivity, a common concern. It occurs when the tooth’s inner layer, dentin, becomes exposed due to factors like enamel erosion, gum recession, tooth decay, or bruxism (teeth grinding).

Remedies for tooth sensitivity include desensitizing toothpaste to block nerve signals, fluoride treatments to strengthen enamel, and dental bonding to cover exposed dentin. Adjusting oral care routines, using a soft-bristle brush, fluoride mouthwash, and dietary changes to limit acidic and sugary foods can help. Custom mouthguards are recommended for bruxism-related sensitivity. Consultation with a dentist is crucial for personalised treatment.

Dr. Renju Prem, Specialist Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, Aster Hospital in Mankhool

Dealing with impacted wisdom teeth

Dr. Renju Prem, a Specialist Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon at Aster Hospital in Mankhool, addresses impacted wisdom teeth. These third molars often face constraints when trying to emerge in the oral cavity, necessitating specialized care.

Diagnosis of impacted wisdom teeth involves clinical evaluation and dental imaging, such as X-rays. Treatment plans are tailored based on the diagnosis, usually involving surgical extraction under local anesthesia. Complex cases may require general anesthesia. The primary goal is to prevent issues like pain, facial edema, and damage to neighboring teeth or cysts and tumor development.

Dr. Geevus C, Specialist Prosthodontist/Implantologist, Aster Clinic JLT

Comprehensive dental solutions at Aster

Aster Clinics offer a comprehensive range of dental services. Dr. Geevus C, a Specialist Prosthodontist/Implantologist at Aster Clinic JLT, discusses Aesthetic/Cosmetic Dentistry. This branch enhances smile aesthetics, involving orthodontic treatments to straighten teeth, with options like nearly invisible invisalign aligners. Dental implant and prosthodontic treatments replace missing teeth, while gum contouring reshapes the gum line. Teeth whitening, teeth-colored fillings, and laminate veneers enhance smiles.

It’s crucial to note that maintaining good oral health through regular dental check-ups and proper home care is essential alongside cosmetic procedures. Consultation with a qualified dentist helps determine suitable treatments.

Dr. Sherin Ale Alexander, General Dentist, Aster Clinic in Ras Al Khaimah

Prioritising paediatric dentistry

Dr. Sherin Ale Alexander, a General Dentist at Aster Clinic in Ras Al Khaimah, emphasises instilling good oral hygiene measures in children. Proactive fluoride varnish treatments are recommended as soon as the first primary tooth erupts. Preventing nursing bottle caries is vital, as it occurs when a child sleeps with a bottle. Addressing mineral deficiencies can prevent tooth enamel loss. Premature removal of baby teeth can disrupt permanent teeth eruption, necessitating space maintainers.

Dr. Bhukya Parashuram Nayak, Specialist Prosthodontist and Implantologist, Aster Clinic, JVC

Oral health tips for everyone

Dr. Bhukya Parashuram Nayak, Specialist Prosthodontist and Implantologist at Aster Clinic, JVC and Dr. Prince Job Kollanoor, Specialist Prosthodontist at Aster Clinic, Fujairah offer valuable oral health tips. Oral hygiene involves brushing and flossing teeth regularly and visiting the dentist for check-ups and cleanings. Tooth decay prevention includes using fluoride toothpaste. Gum disease prevention involves brushing teeth with fluoride toothpaste, regular flossing, dental check-ups, a balanced diet, and quitting smoking.

Dr. Prince Job Kollanoor, Specialist Prosthodontist, Aster Clinic, Fujairah

Proper tooth and gum cleaning techniques are essential. Use a soft-bristle brush and fluoride toothpaste to gently clean teeth from all sides, replacing toothbrushes every 6 months. Employ small circular motions and short back-and-forth strokes while brushing, paying attention to the gum line. Remember to lightly brush or scrape the tongue. To clean between teeth and remove plaque and food remnants, use dental floss, prethreaded flossers, water flossers, or similar products. For those with hand mobility limitations, consider electric or battery-operated toothbrushes and toothbrushes with larger handles. You can also attach a wide elastic band to the toothbrush handle for added convenience. If brushing or flossing causes gum bleeding or mouth discomfort, consult a dentist, who can provide guidance and may suggest a floss holder for easier use.

Dr. Vijay Raj Mrinal, General Dentist, Aster Clinic

Managing dental emergencies

Dental emergencies can cause sudden pain or distress. Dr. Vijay Raj Mrinal, a General Dentist at Aster Clinic in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dr. Sabeer Abdul Salam, a Specialist in Endodontics at Aster Clinic in Muwaileh, Sharjah, provide guidance on handling these situations.

An avulsed tooth, once completely out of its socket, requires immediate attention. Gently rinse it under cold running water without touching the root surface and re inserting the tooth to the socket has to be tried.If the avulsed tooth cannot be re implanted soon it should be stored in patients saliva, saline or milk. Such cases treated within 30 minutes to one hour have good success rates.

Dr. Sabeer Abdul Salam, Specialist in Endodontics, Aster Clinic in Muwaileh, Sharjah

Debunking dental myths

Dr. Aarthy Viswanathan, a Specialist Prosthodontist and Implantologist at Aster Clinic in Bur Dubai, and Dr. Prajith M, a General Dentist at Aster Clinic in Nuaimiah, Ajman, debunk common dental myths:

Myth: Baby teeth don’t need check-ups as they’ll fall out anyway.

Fact: Baby teeth need regular check-ups as they can get damaged and affect permanent teeth if infected.

Dr. Aarthy Viswanathan, Specialist Prosthodontist and Implantologist, Aster Clinic in Bur Dubai

Myth: Rinse your mouth after brushing.

Fact: New guidelines recommend spitting out water, not rinsing, to let toothpaste ingredients work effectively.

Myth: Mouthwash is always beneficial.

Fact: Mouthwash should be used only for active diseases and prescribed by dentists for a limited duration.

Myth: Tooth extraction damages other organs like eyes or ears.

Fact: Tooth extraction for infection doesn’t affect other organs.

Myth: Activated charcoal and baking soda whiten teeth effectively.

Fact: While they offer instant whiteness, long-term use can erode tooth enamel.

Dr. Prajith M, General Dentist, Aster Clinic in Nuaimiah, Ajman

