The significance of bone health cannot be overstated, particularly for women, as they are more susceptible to bone-related issues like osteoporosis due to hormonal changes, pregnancy, and menopause. Dr Mujeeb Muhammad Shaik, Clinical Assistant Professor and Consultant in Orthopedic Surgery at Thumbay University Hospital, shares important tips on how women can proactively safeguard their bone health.
Adequate calcium and Vitamin D Intake: One of the most important aspects of taking care of your bones begins with regular calcium intake as this is the building block of bones, and vitamin D aids its absorption. Incorporate dairy products, leafy greens, fortified foods, and sunlight exposure into your routine to ensure optimal levels.
Hormone levels: Hormonal changes throughout a woman’s life significantly influence bone health. It’s crucial to be mindful of these shifts and adapt your bone-care strategy accordingly. Pregnancy and breastfeeding demand extra calcium intake, while menopause requires vigilance due to decreased estrogen levels affecting bone density.
Balanced diet: Eating a balanced diet rich in magnesium, potassium, and vitamin K is key for strong bones. These nutrients, found in foods like nuts, leafy greens, and fruits, enhance bone density and support bone-forming cells. Be cautious of excessive caffeine and soda intake, as they can hinder calcium absorption and weaken bones over time. Prioritise a nutrient-rich diet to ensure lifelong bone health.
Regular exercise: Weight-bearing exercises like walking, jogging, dancing, and resistance training stimulate bone growth and improve density. Consistent physical activity also enhances balance and reduces the risk of fractures.
Limit smoking or excessive alcohol: Smoking and heavy alcohol consumption can weaken bones. If you’re looking to safeguard your bone health, cut down on smoking and moderating alcohol intake are essential steps.
Consultation and bone density tests: Bone density tests, a vital tool in this journey, offer insights into bone strength and the risk of fractures. Managing lower bone density involves several effective therapies and treatments. Calcium and vitamin D supplements are often recommended to support bone health. Medications such as bisphosphonates and hormone therapy can be prescribed to enhance bone density. Engaging in weight-bearing exercises, which promote bone strength, coupled with a balanced and nutrient-rich diet, is crucial. Additionally, implementing fall prevention strategies can mitigate the risk of fractures. Collaborating with a specialist ensures a tailored approach to combatting lower bone density and maintaining bone strength.
Every stage of a woman’s life poses specific challenges to bone health. By embracing a balanced diet, screening and exercise, and conscious lifestyle choices, women can maintain their bones and minimise the risk of osteoporosis. Remember, the steps you take today will shape the strength and vitality of your bones for years to come.