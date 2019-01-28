The Ministry of Health and Prevention has included an organ donation sign-up booth at the Arab Health forum, where visitors can register to donate their organs. There are eight organs that a human, who experiences brain death or clinical death, can donate. These include; lungs, liver, heart, kidney, eyes, pancreas, small intestine and tissues such as skin. Those with diseases such as diabetes or hypertension may not be able to donate particular organs, however, there is a likelihood of having more than one organ that a person can still donate.