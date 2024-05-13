Abu Dhabi: The use of AI (artificial intelligence) in medical research is among key themes of the first-ever Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), which started on Monday.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated ADGHW, being organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi under the theme ‘Accelerating the Future of Global Healthcare’, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) till May 15.

During a tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the latest innovations in healthcare technologies and developments in medical sciences being showcased by healthcare institutions and companies. He was accompanied by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

The event is expected to attract 5,000 participants, including 1,000 delegates from participating countries, 100 exhibitors, and more than 250 expert speakers from around the world, who have gathered to exchange insights and discuss the latest scientific trends and technological initiatives in healthcare, including disease diagnostic systems, pharmaceutical manufacturing projects, and the development of genomics and hereditary disease research, among other areas.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted that the UAE’s efforts in the healthcare sector, including launching several initiatives, innovative projects and programmes, reflect the leadership’s vision to provide advanced healthcare by accelerating research in medical and therapeutic fields, and by investing in strengthening healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals, healthcare facilities and specialised laboratories, to help further enhance the community’s health and quality of life.

He emphasised that organising this global event reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting and encouraging investment in research and development in healthcare and life sciences by reinforcing cooperation and strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors to accelerate the transition to a preventive healthcare ecosystem that uses the most advanced innovations, while further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global healthcare hub that attracts innovation and global talent.

During its first day, the event is hosting the Healthcare Leaders Forum, which will welcome around 200 VIPs including ministers and public officials, CEOs, international investors, heads of multilateral organisations, and leading health and medicine experts, to discuss ways of taking action to address current challenges in global healthcare. The results and recommendations of the forum will serve as a foundation for developing future strategic healthcare plans.