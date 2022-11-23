Abu Dhabi: Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA Healthcare facility, has won the 8th International Best Practice Competition for the "The first outpatient antimicrobial stewardship program in the region led by ambulatory clinical pharmacists".

Furthermore, SEHA's nurse's wellbeing programme called "Your Health First" made it to the finals, a tremendous honour, and was awarded a 5-star rating.

The competition is organised by Business Performance Improvement Resource (BPIR) and the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research, and held in partnership with the Abu Dhabi International Center for Organisational Excellence, Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Ambulatory Healthcare Services Acting CEO, said "For the second year in a row, we have been selected as the winners of the International Best Practice Competition with one project receiving a 7-star rating and four projects rated as 6 and 5 stars.

"This year we are also proud to receive the Pioneers of Excellence award from the BPIR. As the leading provider of ambulatory care services in the UAE, we are constantly seeking ways to enhance the care we provide to our patients, whether by enhancing our internal processes and programs or by addressing clinical issues unique to ambulatory settings and finding ways to improve them. As always, our aim is to establish best practices that are adopted by other providers internationally."

Best practices The Business Performance Improvement Resource (BPIR) introduced the Pioneers in Excellence Award which recognises organisations that have had the most best practices certified as 5 stars and 6 stars and above in the International Best Practice Competition.

Good catch programme

Dr. Aysha Al Khoori, Chief Quality Officer at AHS, added "Two of our Five participating projects this year focused on cultivating and promoting a culture of quality and safety within the organisation. The Good Catch Programme, which received a 6-star rating, was launched aiming to improve care processes to enhance patient safety and strengthen the reporting of near misses and self-reporting of incidents by the frontline staff.

Meanwhile, our second quality project "Weyakum" received a 5-star rating and was a testament to our innovative approach to the implementation and supervision of quality programs through the appointment and empowerment of quality champions at the level of all our healthcare centres, which contributed to the standardisation of practices despite the wide geographical distribution of our network.

"By focusing on these projects and other internal programmes, we have been able to foster a culture of quality and build a supportive environment for continuous improvement and access to best practices for service delivery, which was clearly reflected in the increase in the number of quality improvement projects initiated at the level of healthcare centres."

Speaking about SEHA's nurse's wellbeing program, Aysha Ali Ahmed Al Mahri, Group Chief Nursing Officer at SEHA, said: "This is a tremendous honour and reflective of the prowess of our staff and the exceptional support extended to them by the leadership.

"A heartfelt congratulations to Nelson Bautista (Tawam Hospital), Baqlah Hassan Ali (SKMC), the SEHA Nursing Staff Health and Wellbeing Committee, and all Unit-based Wellbeing Champions across the SEHA facilities. And a huge well done to our Nurses! We are exceedingly proud of them for being the backbone of the SEHA network and their relentless commitment in providing our patients with the highest level of care."

All projects participating in the competition were evaluated against four criteria.

These include Level of Deployment (evaluates the design and implementation of the project and the impact it has on customers), Level of innovation (evaluating whether the project was a new practice or one that was gradually improved over time and how it impacted process, products or services), Results achieved (impact on practice/customers/services), and whether the project is best practice adapted by other organizations or benchmarked against other similar practices.

The five winning projects by AHS were:

1. 7-stars Role Model, World Class: The first outpatient antimicrobial stewardship program in the region led by ambulatory clinical pharmacists

2. 6 stars Outstanding Category: "Good Catch Program: Your Key to Patient Safety"

3. 5 stars Excellence Category: WEyakum: A pervasive approach on cultivating quality culture in AHS

4. 5 stars Excellence Category: The Impact of Integrating Ambulatory Clinical Pharmacist Lead Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Services for High-risk Uncontrolled Diabetes Mellitus During Covid Era

5. 5 stars Excellence Category: Ongoing Program to Improve Medication Use Management and Utilize PharmacoEconomics (OPTIMIZE).