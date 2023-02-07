Dubai: The 27th edition of the annual UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre featuring 4,800 brands from 3,600 companies.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, inaugurated the three-day conference.

The inauguration was attended by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General, Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai; Amb. Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of the AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance, and Chairman of INDEX Holding; Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation; and several international dignitaries and dental industry professionals.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed and his accompanying delegation toured the exhibition, visiting the stands of numerous international companies and medical health authorities. He spoke with industry professionals from South Korea, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Switzerland, Turkey, China, Spain, France, UAE, and other countries. Sheikh Ahmed was briefed on their leading solutions and projects that support the dental and oral healthcare sector, which include upgrading diagnostic and treatment services.

More than 66,000 participants from 155 countries are expected to attend AEEDC Dubai 2023, which has earned the distinction of being “the largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world”.

Al Madani said: “AEEDC Dubai 2023 has expanded the conference and exhibition to cover all advancements in the dental world. The 27th edition, the largest in its history, will host leading dentists and professionals from across the globe. The conference promises a cutting-edge scientific programme, exciting announcements, and record deals on the exhibition floor.”

AEEDC Dubai 2023 features thousands of companies, with 70 per cent of them being international. The conference includes specialised talks from 110 experts, training courses, workshops, scientific posters, and student competitions showcasing research and case studies.

Dr Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, said: “AEEDC Dubai 2023 will continue to build on its impressive achievements to remain the world’s largest annual dental conference and exhibition. Experts from around the world have gathered in Dubai to examine the latest advancements in the dental industry, including essential tools and technologies that improve treatment processes.”

Guest of Honour

South Korea is the Guest of Honor at AEEDC Dubai 2023. Korean firms have a history of participation at AEEDC Dubai dating back to 2008, starting with only nine companies. South Korean attendance has dramatically increased over the years, with over 130 companies now participating annually and occupying approximately 3,000 sqm of exhibit space at AEEDC Dubai.

South Korea is a leading country in the medical device market. Dentistry is a highly respected profession in South Korea, with over 80 per cent of its dentists capable of performing implant surgery, among the highest in the world.

Byung-Jun Moon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “We are grateful to INDEX Holding, INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, and the organising committee for this incredible honour. We are thrilled to be the Guest of Honor country this year, as dentistry is a highly regarded industry and profession globally. Our participation at AEEDC Dubai is a significant opportunity for our companies to expand their business worldwide.”

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, was present at AEEDC Dubai 2023 to support Italy’s participation, with 39 Italian companies attending this year. He said: “Italian products are known for their quality and reliability, and Italian dental products are no exception, blending cutting-edge technology with attention to design and healthy living. Last year saw a remarkable recovery in the dental manufacturing sector, which now has a five per cent annual growth rate and is one of Italy’s most export-oriented industries. With Italy being the main European trading partner for the UAE, AEEDC offers opportunities to strengthen the relationship between Italy and the UAE in a sector that values innovation, technology, and design.”

Diverse programme

AEEDC Dubai 2023 features a range of activities, such as AEEDC Dubai Stars, a two-day event attended by celebrities, influencers, and prominent personalities from the Arab world. The event includes discussions, inspirational stories, and competitions for dentists and medical students in various specialities.