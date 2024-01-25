Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has exceeded Emiratisation goals, attracting over 1,200 national healthcare professionals within six months of launching the Tawteen initiative.

The programme, aligned with the government's efforts to create job opportunities for Emirati talent, focuses on various medical and administrative roles. This significant milestone comes after just six months since DoH introduced the Tawteen targets for the healthcare sector.

Through the Tawteen initiative, DoH has set Emiratisation targets for all healthcare facilities operating in Abu Dhabi to provide new job opportunities for UAE Nationals. DoH said it has achieved a part of its intended target, contributing to a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in the sector’s national workforce.

Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said: “Guided by the directives of our wise leadership, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, we have successfully attracted over 1,200 national talents to the emirate’s healthcare sector within just six months.

“This achievement reflects our continuous efforts to support the Tawteen targets in the healthcare sector to retain qualified national medical professionals, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global healthcare destination.

Abu Dhabi has also achieved remarkable progress with its target for the national graduate absorption rates.

"By surpassing our 2023 targets, we are helping create a sustainable healthcare sector, driven by a skilled and specialised national workforce. We are looking forward to more important milestones that allow us to build a healthier Abu Dhabi."

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) said: “Emiratisation in the medical and healthcare sector stands is considered a priority for UAE wise leadership. The Cabinet Resolution allocates a specialised programme within the Nafis Programme, known as the National Healthcare Programme.

“This programme aims to qualify ten thousand Emiratis within five years through academic and training programmes in medical and healthcare selective specialties.”

Within the governance of the initiatives and programs related to medical and health sector cadres development, Al Mazrouei pointed to a resolution issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, to form an Emiratisation committee chaired by His Excellency that will involve the Minister of Health and Prevention and includes membership from several concerned entities, including the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Al Mazrouei commended the DoH’s great efforts and its commitment to Emiratisation targets in the medical and healthcare sector. This represents a significant accomplishment contributing to empowering Emirati professionals in this pivotal sector and facilitating the achievement of Emiratisation targets.

The Tawteen targets include medical professions such as doctors, nursing staff, and extended healthcare professions, while the administrative staff includes employees working in information technology, human resources, accounting, finance and legal sectors.

Nafis is a federal programme set to increase the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and empower them to occupy jobs in the private sector, within five years. DoH is extending its support to all facilities to achieve the target and make the most of the Nafis initiative and its platform to identify Emiratis seeking employment in the healthcare field.

