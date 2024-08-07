Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health has released new guidelines to ensure ethical practices in the health care sector.
The Healthcare Workforce Bioethics Guidelines will provide a framework for the adoption of innovations such as artificial intelligence, genomics, and personalised medicine, ensuring standardised ethical practices in Abu Dhabi’s health care sector, the department said in a social media post today.
Developed in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Sharjah Health Authority, the guidelines address key areas including women’s health, mental health, organ donation, medical tourism, and clinical research. The document is based on insights from over 120 global experts in bioethics.