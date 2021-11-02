The Abu Dhabi skyline. The decline in COVID-19 patients in the emirate is a result of the emirate’s high vaccination rate and the successful implementation of preventive measures across public facilities, the Department of Health said. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) has designated Al Rahba Hospital in Abu Dhabi for the treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

In a statement, the health regulator confirmed that all other public and private hospitals in the emirate are now free of COVID-19 cases, including the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) that offered advanced treatment to COVID-19 patients since the start of the outbreak.

In order to provide the highest standards of treatment and safety to patients and medical staff, Al Rahba has been specially renovated and expanded. Apart from field hospitals and Al Ain Hospital, Al Rahba is the only other facility that admits COVID-19 inpatients in the emirate.

Preventive measures

The decline in COVID-19 patients in the emirate is a result of the emirate’s high vaccination rate and the successful implementation of preventive measures across public facilities, the DoH said.

“It is only through the tireless dedication of the UAE’s wise and progressive leadership that we are seeing this positive shift. National efforts uniting the public and private sectors were instrumental in the SKMC effectively dealing with the pandemic. We are very proud to work hand in hand with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) to provide the highest quality of health care for all members of the community,” said Dr Jamal Alkaabi, DoH undersecretary.

Seha is the emirate’ public health provider, with SKMC being one of its flagship facilities.

‘Latest medical innovations’

“We are committed to providing the highest level of health care. We will continue to upgrade our research and development capabilities, our talent and facilities in order to deliver the latest medical innovations to the community. SKMC will continue providing its medical services in adherence to the highest international standards through the use of modern equipment and technology,” said Dr Tarek Fathey, group chief executive officer at Seha.