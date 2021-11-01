Insurance costs to be covered by employer if employed; else, must be self-borne

Abu Dhabi: Golden visa applicants in Abu Dhabi who are not currently employed in the emirate, or are freelancing or living abroad, must have valid health insurance when in the UAE, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced.

Otherwise, they will have to cover the full value of any medical costs they, or their dependents, incur in the UAE.

The health regulator has also clarified that employed residents who are eligible for the Golden Visa will continue to be covered by the health insurance policy provided by their employer, even after they receive their Golden Visas.

Supporting talent

The Golden Visa was launched by the UAE Government to promote stability for talented individuals, and enable recipients to live, work and study in the country without the need for a sponsor. The visa is now available for different categories of residents and applicants, including international investors, students and professionals. Individuals are eligible for five- or ten-year visas depending on their category.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, directed relevant authorities to grant visas to frontliners, including any personnel who have helped protect the nation and its people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Abu Dhabi, Golden Visa applications are processed by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO).

Increasing accessibility

“Following the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, we continue to work alongside the ADRO to activate the Golden Visa Programme, update the Golden Visa application process, and make it more accessible for the public. This will help us attract and welcome the world’s most gifted and qualified individuals, while also providing them with easy access to healthcare services during their stay in the UAE,” said Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, DoH undersecretary.

“We are committed to provide all the facilities and benefits that Abu Dhabi offers to ensure a high quality life for all residents in the emirate. We continue to support Abu Dhabi’s growth in the international arena as a business hub, tourism destination and as a safe place for living. This is in line with our vision of a future that is based on attracting talent and innovation to the emirate. Along with its 2.2 million residents belonging to more than 200 nationalities, a large number of people are looking to move and settle in Abu Dhabi every year. We are committed to strengthening our role in providing the largest possible support in improving the quality of life in Abu Dhabi and its position worldwide,” said Sameh Al Qubaisi, executive director for executive affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Eligiblity

Recently, the DoH and ADRO held a virtual ceremony to honour 500 doctors who were granted the Golden Visas.