Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday approved the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.
The move is supported by clinical data and is based on results of clinical studies and careful assessment in compliance with approved regulations and after approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The authorisation of the vaccine for this age group comes in keeping with the ministry’s keenness and affirmation of the importance of vaccination in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
The ministry said that the results of clinical studies indicated that the vaccine is safe and gives a strong immune response in children aged 5 to 11.
The decision represents a critical stage that boosts the prevention of COVID-19 in this age group.
The use of the Pfizer vaccine highlights the UAE’s proactive approach to support return to normal life and ensure the health and safety of community members.
The ministry also announced that it will begin providing the booster does for people who received the Pfizer-BioNtech and Sputnik vaccines for those with chronic diseases and those who are at risk of infection complications.
The booster dose will be given to all in the 18 to 49 age group, and frontliners aged 18-59.