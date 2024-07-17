Basel Al Jabri, Acting Executive Director of the Control and Inspection Sector, said: “This initiative confirms ADAFSA’s commitment to enhancing the culture of food safety in the community and highlights the crucial role of community members in protecting food health and safety by reporting any improper practices observed in food establishments.”

He added, “We appreciate the community’s response to ADAFSA’s initiatives aimed at enhancing community monitoring of food establishments and encourage everyone to actively participate in this initiative by reporting any observed violations, ensuring the health and safety of community members in Abu Dhabi. Each public report contributes to increasing the ability to detect violations early on and enhances the commitment of food establishment owners and workers to apply all health requirements in their operations. We assure you that all reports are handled with utmost seriousness and confidentiality, and necessary measures are taken to verify the reports and ensure food safety, applying best health practices in all food establishments operating in Abu Dhabi.”