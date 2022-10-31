Dubai: Hala, a venture between RTA and Careem, has launched ‘Hala Home’ – a centre dedicated for the wellbeing of Hala captains. Aimed at empowering captains to provide the best service while prioritising their happiness by fostering a culture and space of belonging, care, and ownership, the launch of Hala Home was a celebration attended by executive members from the RTA, Careem and taxi franchise partners.

“Our captains play a critical role in keeping Dubai in motion, and we have an unwavering commitment to maintaining their happiness as they are at the heart of everything we do. Since inception, our priority has been to engage with them, ensuring they are taken care of in every way possible. The launch of Hala Home is an achievement we’re all proud of, and I’m confident that our captains will benefit from this space they can call their own.” commented Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer for Hala.

Built in a record time of 23 days, Hala Home based in Al Quoz Dubai, is equipped with an on-ground team for immediate access to support. It improves the captains’ app experience and daily routine by providing first-hand solutions to all their technical queries. Hala Home also provides a Captain University and Learning Hub for training and networking throughout the year; 16 training and orientation sessions have been conducted so far to onboard new captains. The average daily visits range between 130-150, and the average time of handling a query stands at 4.9 minutes, proving its exceptional value to the Captains and subsequently offering a seamless customer experience to all riders.

Nuseibeh continued, “Hala captains are the faces of Dubai adding to the reputable image and service that the city is known for, so ensuring they are equipped with the tools and knowledge that they need is of paramount importance. The response to Hala Home has been overwhelming, with the centre serving over 2,500 captains in its first two weeks of opening, and we look forward to continue serving and empowering our drivers who keep the city moving.”