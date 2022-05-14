Abu Dhabi: Leaders from around the world have offered their congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on being elected as President of the UAE, succeeding the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as the President of the UAE. The Saudi leadership said they look forward to strengthening ties and boosting the relationship between the two countries, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Saturday sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of being elected as President of the UAE.

He expressed felicitations to Sheikh Mohamed after he was unanimously elected by members of the Federal Supreme Council as the new UAE president, expressing wishes for Sheikh Mohamed so he may be successful in following steps of the late presidents, Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Nawaf said that with the demise of Sheikh Khalifa, he lost a dear brother, while the UAE people, Arab and Muslim nations lost a great leader who dedicated his life to serving his people, country and the Arab nation, lauding his role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and the close and cordial ties bonding the two families (Al Sabah and Al Nahyan), the two countries and the brotherly peoples of Kuwait and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah sent similar cables to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Bahrain

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed following his election as President of the UAE. The King expressed sincere congratulations to Sheikh Mohammed for the precious trust bestowed upon him by the members of the UAE Federal Supreme Council.

King Hamad prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the UAE President and bless him with abundant health and wellness so as to be able to carry on the progress march witnessed by the UAE, achieve the aspirations of the brotherly UAE people for more development and prosperity, as well as serve the joint Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Arab action.

The King also affirmed the depth of the deep-rooted distinguished Bahraini-UAE relations, stressing the kingdom’s keenness to continue strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation for the best interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Qatar

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Mohamed, wishing him and the Emirati people further progress and development. Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani also sent a similar cable of congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed.

Oman

Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik also sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Mohamed, congratulating him on being elected as the new President of UAE.

Other leaders

Among a growing list of leaders who congratulated Sheikh Mohamed is Egyptian President Abdul Fatah El Sisi, Syrian President Bashar Al Asad, Iraqi President and PM, Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“We hope to continue joint work between Russia and the UAE,” Putin said.