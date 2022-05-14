January 1993: Lt. General Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is appointed as Chief-of-Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

January 24, 1994: Sheikh Mohamed is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

November 30, 2003: Sheikh Mohamed is appointed as Deputy Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

January 3, 2004: Sheikh Mohamed is appointed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

January 6, 2004: Sheikh Mohamed is appointed as Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

October 3, 2004: Sheikh Mohamed is named as honorary chairman of the Higher Committee assigned to coordinate economic policy, programme and plans among emirates.

December 9, 2004: Sheikh Mohamed becomes Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

December 29, 2004: Sheikh Mohamed is appointed as Chairman of Emirates National Identity Authority.

June 19, 2005: Sheikh Mohamed arrives in France to meet President Jacques Chirac, to discuss with him regional and international issues such as the situation in the Gulf and Middle East, as well as economic ties between the two countries.

August 29, 2005: Sheikh Mohamed issues decision 22 of 2005, specifying investment areas in Abu Dhabi.

June 6, 2006: Sheikh Mohamed sets up the The Family Development Foundation board of trustees under the chairmanship of Ali Salim Obeid Al Ka’abi.

January 14, 2007: Sheikh Mohamed makes an inspection visit to Zat Al Salasel girls’ primary school.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his visit to Zat Al Salasel girls’ primary school in January 2007. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

March 5, 2007: Sheikh Mohamed attends the event that releases 29 out of 100 Arabian Oryx in the desert as a first step for a large-scale plan that aims to preserve their kind and return the animals to their natural habitat.

April 9, 2007: Sheikh Mohamed is honoured by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in recognition of his efforts to achieve sustainable clean environment.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with US President George W. Bush.

May 15, 2007: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with United States President George W. Bush to boost bilateral relations.

July 11, 2007: Sheikh Mohamed issues two resolutions reforming the board of Zayed Centre for Islamic Culture, and forming the board of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

January 21, 2008: Sheikh Mohamed announces the establishment of Zayed Future Energy Prize, which is designed to recognise and reward achievements in energy innovation.

May 12, 2008: Sheikh Mohamed launches the e-council, an electronic Executive Council by the government to improve management of departments and enhance their performance.

May 12, 2008: Sheikh Mohamed inaugurates the Dolphin Gas processing plant in Qatar with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Crown Prince of Qatar.

June 27, 2008: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with US President George W. Bush in Camp David.

July 2, 2008: Sheikh Mohamed opens the new beach on Abu Dhabi Corniche and cuts the longest inaugural ribbon to enter the Guinness Book of Records.

July 14, 2008: Sheikh Mohamed launches the biometric face recognition technology to enhance national security and deliver highest public safety.

October 23, 2008: Sheikh Mohamed receives King Gustav of Sweden and stresses the importance of the visit in strengthening ties between the two countries.

November 8, 2008: Sheikh Mohamed inaugurates Sir Bani Yas five-star Desert Island Resort and Spa.

November 18, 2008: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Algerian President Abdul Aziz Bouteflika on bilateral ties and ways to enhance joint economic cooperation.

January 12, 2009: Sheikh Mohamed meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin to discuss the political developments with focus on the Israeli war on Gaza and its catastrophic consequences on the Palestinian people.

January 19, 2009: Sheikh Mohamed awards Bangladesh’s Dipal Chandra Barua as he becomes the first recipient of the annual $1.5 million (Dh5.51 million) Zayed Future Energy Prize.

February 3, 2009: Sheikh Mohamed discusses the current regional and international issues with Ban Ki-Moon, UN Secretary General.

April 14, 2009: Sheikh Mohamed grants a plot of land to the Zakat Fund to build a permanent venue in Abu Dhabi.

May 13, 2009: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Moroccan King Mohamed VI in Fez.

August 12, 2009: Sheikh Mohamed visits Singapore to meet President S.R. Nathan and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries in various areas

August 15, 2009: The UAE and china sign five agreements to enhance economic, political, military and technical and technological cooperation between the nations during Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Beijing.

September 10, 2009: Sheikh Mohamed meets US President Barack Obama at the White House.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with US President Barack Obama.

April 12, 2010: Sheikh Mohamed meets US Vice-President Joe Biden in Washington to discuss mutual relations between the two countries on economic, diplomatic and security levels.

April 13, 2010: Sheikh Mohamed attends the first plenary session at the Nuclear Security summit in Washington, DC.

May 24, 2010: Sheikh Mohamed meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Emirates Palace to attend the signing of a number of agreement to boost the bilateral cooperation.

May 25, 2010: Sheikh Mohamed signs a deal in South Korea to build four nuclear plants in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his visit to South Korea in May 2010. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

June 20, 2010: Sheikh Mohamed receives Chechen Preisdne Ramzan Kadyrov and discusses ways to develop bilateral relations and increase avenues of cooperation between the two nations.

July 3, 2010: Sheikh Mohamed receives Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and discusses regional and international developments, especially efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region.

November 24, 2010: Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Queen Elizabeth II upon her arrival on her historic visit after 31 years.

December 15, 2010: Sheikh Mohamed has held talks with French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

March 22, 2011: Sheikh Mohamed orders a 70 per cent increase in pension allowances for personnel of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces.

September 27, 2011: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris on ways to develop bilateral relations, regional and international developments as well as issues on mutual concern.

October 4, 2011: Sheikh Mohamed and King Juan Carlos I of Spain launches the Torresol energy’s Gemasolar concentrated solar power (CSP) plant in Spain.

December 8, 2011: Alyazia, a nine-year-old girl with autism has her wish to meet Sheikh Mohamed granted, when Sheikh Mohamed visits Al Muna School in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with Alyazia. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

February 28, 2012: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Turkish President Abdullah Gul on bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments on his state visit to Turkey.

March 28, 2012: Sheikh Mohamed inaugurates the newly-renovated Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Centre for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies in Beijing.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his visit to Beijing in March 2012. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

June 26, 2012: Sheikh Mohamed and British Prime Minister David Cameron hold talks at 10 Downing Street. They discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties.

July 11, 2012: Sheikh Mohamed meets French President Francois Hollande and Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian in France to discuss mutual cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop and enhance military and defence relations.

December 4, 2012: Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Amman on a state visit to Jordan. He is received at the airport by King Abdullah II of Jordan, Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussain, other princes and senior state officials.

March 4, 2013: Sheikh Mohamed receives John Kerry, US Secretary of State in Abu Dhabi.

March 5, 2013: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Algerian President Abdul Aziz Bouteflika on bilateral relations and the current developments in the region during his state visit.

March 27, 2013: Sheikh Mohamed is named as the ‘Educational Personality of the Year’ for 2012-2013 at the Khalifa Award for Education.

April 15, 2013: Sheikh Mohamed begins a two-day visit to the US to discuss initiatives that will further enhance the bilateral trade relationship and encourage economic growth and opportunity.

May 27, 2013: Sheikh Mohamed receives Pakistan rights activist Malala Yousufzai, the brave girl who was shot in the head for advocating girls’ education in Swat — a former stronghold of Taliban.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with Malala Yousufzai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

July 22, 2013: Sheikh Mohamed witnesses the signing of Dh3.37 billion satellite deal with France.

October 20, 2013: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia and King Abdullah II of Jordan over current developments in the region during his state visit in Saudi Arabia.

December 12, 2013: Sheikh Mohamed is honoured with the Order of the Montenegrin Great Star by Filip Vujanovic, President of Montenegro.

January 8, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed receives Enda Kennedy, Ireland’s Prime Minister, to discuss ways to develop avenues of cooperation, especially in the field of education, and ways to benefit from investment and economic opportunities

January 16, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed meets Francois Hollande, President of France, in Paris, where they discuss recent developments in the region, as well as strategic relations between UAE and France and ways to bolster them.

February 1, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed receives Enrico Letta, Italian Prime Minister, in Abu Dhabi. They discuss ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in various fields

February 3, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, at Al Mamoura in Abu Dhabi.

February 11, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed receives Lt Gen Sidqi Subhi, Chief-of-Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, at Al Mamoura, where they discuss ways of enhancing bilateral ties in the best interests of the two countries and their people.

February 25, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed is welcomed by Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito on his arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for a two-day official visit.

February 27, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Park Geun-hye, President of the Republic of South Korea, at the Blue House presidential palace in Seoul, where they discussed ties between the UAE and Korea and the best ways of enhancing them.

March 25, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with US President Barack Obama, on the sidelines of the Nuclear Security Summit in The Hague, on relations of friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and the US.

March 24, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed leads the UAE delegation to the two-day summit in The Hague.

April 14, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed receives King Juan Carlos of Spain at Emirates Palace, where they discuss ways to further develop bilateral relations in political, economic, trade and cultural fields.

April 21, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed receives Atifete Jahjaga, President of Kosovo. She confers upon Sheikh Mohamed the Order of Independence, the highest honour given to international figures by Kosovo.

April 30, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed allocates of Dh3 million to allow school and university students to get books from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

May 4, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed presents the Cultural Personality of the Year Award to King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, to Prince Mitab Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz, National Guards Minister.

May 6, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed honours the sons and families of ten military martyrs who died on national duty.

May 20, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed receives South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye and her accompanying delegation in Abu Dhabi.

June 7, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed attend swearing-in ceremony of Egypt’s President-elect Abdul Fattah Al Sissi at Cairo.

June 12, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed holds a meeting with Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, at the Chancellor’s office in Berlin.

August 13, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed receives Australian Prime Minister and his delegation in Abu Dhabi.

September 19, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed meets Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic during his visit to Serbia.

October 16, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed is greeted by Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron at 10, Downing Street in London.

October 23, 2014: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia.

March 17, 2015: Sheikh Mohamed and King Mohamed VI of Morocco inaugurate the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in Casablanca.

April 20, 2015: Sheikh Mohamed makes an official visit to US, where he discusses a range of bilateral and regional issues with US President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC.

May 7, 2015: Sheikh Mohamed directs the Abu Dhabi Government to set up an anti-corruption unit.

May 14, 2015: Sheikh Mohamed leads the UAE delegation to the GCC-US summit in Camp David. He stresses that the security of the Gulf is an essential part of global stability, given the region’s economic, political and strategic importance to global security.

July 2, 2015: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with British Prime Minister David Cameron on bilateral relations and international affairs, at 10 Downing Street in London.

August 16, 2015: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi.

August 25, 2015: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Zhukovsky near Moscow. They discuss mutual ties and regional and international developments.

December 13, 2015: Sheikh Mohamed makes a three-day state visit to China. He holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries as well as on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

December 23, 2015: Sheikh Mohamed approves Dh17.5 billion service projects in the emirate of Abu Dhabi for 2016.

January 19, 2016: Sheikh Mohamed receives Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria, at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi.

February 10, 2016: Sheikh Mohamed makes a three-day state visit to India. India and the UAE sign nine agreements across several sectors.

March 7, 2016: Sheikh Mohamed receives Joe Biden, the US Vice-President, at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

March 24, 2016: Sheikh Mohamed meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, where they discuss friendly ties and cooperation between the two countries.

April 26, 2016: Sheikh Mohamed opens a gas processing complex at the Sha gas field in the Western Region.

September 15, 2016: Sheikh Mohamed meets Pope Francis in Vatican City, where they discuss ways to promote peace, harmony and solidarity between people of the world.

November 23, 2016: Sheikh Mohamed approves the name of the memorial to honour martyrs as Wahat Al Karama (Oasis of Dignity), during an inspection visit to the memorial site.

November 30, 2016: Sheikh Mohamed inaugurates martyrs memorial of Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed at the inauguration of the martyrs memorial of Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

January 24, 2017: Sheikh Mohamad, along with a high-level delegation, makes a three-day visit to India. He is welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Air Force Station, Palam.

February 7, 2017: Sheikh Mohamed receives Fredrick Wallace Smith, founder, CEO and President of FedEx Corporation in Abu Dhabi.

February 13, 2017: Sheikh Mohamed meets Dr Jim Yong-kim, President of the World Bank, in Abu Dhabi.

April 20, 2017: Sheikh Mohamed meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, discusses bilateral relations and the overall regional and international issues of mutual concern.

May 1, 2017: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Abu Dhabi, during her visit to the UAE.

June 2, 2017: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, discusses bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah in June 2017. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

September 11, 2017: Sheikh Mohamed receives Toshiaki Kitamura, representative director, president and CEO of Japan’s Inpex Corporation.

September 17, 2017: Sheikh Mohamed pledges $5 million (Dh18.39 million) to fight malaria globally.

September 26, 2017: In a major step towards space exploration, the UAE announces a Dh500 million Mars Science City to simulate environment of the red planet.

October 9, 2017: Sheikh Mohamed receives martyrs’ children who performed extremely well in their schools, at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi.

January 7, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed orders Naturalisation and Residency Departments across the country to give out ‘Your Country, Your Responsibility’ souvenirs to Emirati parents of babies born in 2018.

February 10, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed receives visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi. India and the UAE sign five government-to-government Memorandums of Understanding (MoU).

February 15, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed receives Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group, in Abu Dhabi.

March 25, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed and Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea, hold talks on bilateral relations and ways to develop them for the mutual interests of both nations, in Abu Dhabi. Both the leaders visit the Barakah nuclear power plant as its completion is announced.

April 17, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed receives Michael Corbat, CEO of Citibank Group, in Abu Dhabi.

May 31, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow. The leaders discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues and sign a declaration of strategic partnership between the two countries.

July 5, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed and Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, attend the inauguration of the Astana International Financial Centre in Kazakhstan.

July 19, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed receives visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Abu Dhabi Airport. Thirteen high-level agreements are secured by the UAE leadership and President Xi Jinping amid the Chinese leader’s first visit to the country.

November 18, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed receives Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Abu Dhabi. The leaders discuss bilateral relations and ways to boost them.

November 21, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, during his visit to Jordan, where $100 million agreement between the Khalifa Fund and Jordan’s Crown Prince Foundation to support 22,000 SMEs in Jordan is signed in Amman.

December 15, 2018: Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, attend the Formula E championship race at the historical Saudi city of Diriyah.

January 6, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed makes a one-day visit to Pakistan, where he and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan hold talks on strengthening bilateral relations.

February 3, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed receives Pope Francis at the presidential terminal in Abu Dhabi. Pope begins his three-day historic visit to the UAE, marking the first visit by the Head of the Catholic Church to the Arabian Peninsula.

February 5, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed orders the construction of the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

February 6, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed orders the establishment of the ‘Zayed Global Fund for Coexistence’ to underpin efforts aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and fraternity among the people of the world.

February 26, 2019: New horizons of cooperation are explored by the UAE and South Korea after Sheikh Mohamed starts a state visit to South Korea for talks with President Moon Jae-in.

March 27, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed greets Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, following his arrival at the Burj Al Arab airport in Alexandria. The two leaders hold talks on regional issues and ways to boost bilateral ties.

April 18, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed is named among the ‘100 Most Influential People’ of 2019 by ‘Time’ magazine.

June 11, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed begins a two-day state visit to Germany. He discusses with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ways to enhance cooperation and friendly ties, in addition to issues of common interest.

July 21, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed arrives on a state visit in Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Ji. The two sides signed 16 agreements, including defence and military co-operation, trade and economy, environment and science.

July 23, 2019: China’s Tsinghua University awards an honorary professorship to Sheikh Mohamed for his role and initiatives in support of advanced science, technology and innovation.

August 24, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed receives visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi. He is conferred the Order of Zayed by Sheikh Mohamed.

October 12, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed receives Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the country’s first Emirati astronaut, at Abu Dhabi airport. Hazzaa presents the UAE flag to Sheikh Mohamed. The flag is believed to be the same as the one he raised on the International Space Station (ISS).

October 16, 2019: Sheikh Mohamed announces the opening of the world’s first dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) university, Mohammad Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

January 1, 2020: Sheikh Mohamed is named the Arab world’s most influential leader of 2019, by Russian international TV network Russia Today (RT).

January 2, 2020: Sheikh Mohamed reaches Pakistan on an official visit. He is received by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with key ministers, at Nur Khan Airbase.

March 30, 2020: Sheikh Mohamed reassures Emiratis and residents about the UAE’s full capability of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

August 1, 2020: Sheikh Mohamed congratulates the country and its people at this extraordinary scientific feat as the UAE becomes the Arab world’s first peaceful nuclear energy operator, switching on the first reactor at the Barakah nuclear power plant after loading fuel and conducting comprehensive tests.

November 28, 2020: Sheikh Mohamed orders the disbursement of housing loans worth more than Dh7 billion to 6,100 citizens in Abu Dhabi, and exempts retired low-income Emiratis from repaying their loans.

December 10, 2020: Sheikh Mohamed meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10, Downing Street in London.

February 22, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed visits several pavilions at the IDEX event held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

April 6, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed has lauds the achievement of the UAE beocming the first Arab nation to produce nuclear energy on a commercial scale when Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is connected to the national electricity grid.

July 6, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed is honoured as ‘Man of Humanity’ by the Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis (Foundation), an education support foundation created by Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

July 29, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed and Sebastian Kurz, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, attend the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Austria in Vienna.

September 15, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron at Fontainebleau Palace in Paris.

September 30, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed attends the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai. He says that UAE has overcome the COVID-19 crisis and life is returning to normal as cases decline — thanks to widespread vaccination.

November 24, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed makes an official visit to Turkey, where he holds talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

November 27, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed announces the housing package, worth a total of Dh10 billion, benefiting 10,032 Emiratis in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

December 3, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron at Expo 2020 Dubai. The UAE and France sign agreements worth more than €15 billion in sectors such as renewable energy, innovation, technologies and 4.0 industries as part of their strategic partnership.

December 7, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with visiting Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Abu Dhabi.

December 13, 2021: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Abu Dhabi.

January 3, 2022: Sheikh Mohamed directs to arrange medical treatment for Mohammad Aamir Dawood, a three-year-old Afghan boy suffering from cancer.

January 30, 2022: Sheikh Mohamed receives visiting Israeli president Isaac Herzog in Abu Dhabi. Israeli president visits Expo 2020 Dubai, attends his country’s celebration of its National Day at the Israel Pavilion.

February 5, 2022: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

February 14, 2022: Sheikh Mohamed receives visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his delegation at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The UAE and Turkey sign 13 agreements to strengthen cooperation.

February 25, 2022: Sheikh Mohamed receives visiting Jordan King Abdullah II in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohamed congratulates King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania on being honoured with Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

March 24, 2022: Sheikh Mohamed announces the start of commercial operations at Unit 2 at the Barakah nuclear energy plant in Abu Dhabi.

May 1, 2022: Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, discusses advancing the long-standing relations between the two nations.

May 14, 2022: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is elected as UAE President, following the death of his brother Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.