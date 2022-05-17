Dubai: ‘We are all by your side and will always support you in any way that we can’, the UAE Rulers told His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after he was unanimously elected as the new president of the UAE.

While offering their condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates stressed that they were entrusting Sheikh Mohamed with continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“My brothers the rulers and I are here to pay our sincere condolences to you and ourselves. We also came to congratulate you and ourselves on your leadership as president of our country. We are all here to support you in any way that we can,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, told Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Addressing Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said: “You are no stranger to us. You are the son of the founder the late Sheikh Zayed and brother of the late leader Sheikh Khalifa who continued Sheikh Zayed’s legacy. You are not stranger to us. we accompanied you in leading us during these challenging times and thanks to Allah you exceeded all expectations,”.

“We are all by your side to continue the legacy of the union. We are hereby elect you to be our president and leader. May Allah guide us all. By Allah’s will the UAE and its people are in safe hands under your stewardship and our country is in a strong position,” Dr Sheikh Sultan said.

“Your highnesses you are all here to pay your condolences, but I should be the one to pay condolences to you on the passing of our brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. May Allah rest his soul in peace and grant him the highest rank of Paradise. We accept Allah’s will. That is way life goes. May Allah give us the strength and guide righteously in the affairs of our nation and people,” UAE president said.

Addressing the UAE Rulers, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed added: “Thank you and May Allah help us continue this legacy and trust. I want to tell you that I am and will always be your brother Mohamed. May we always remain as we are. Sheikh Sultan, my brother Mohammed and my brothers the rulers, May Allah guide us to the benefit of the nation and its people.

Last Saturday, the Federal Supreme Council unanimously elected Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE.

The Council held a meeting at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected as the President of the UAE to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have reaffirmed their keenness to continue implementing the authentic values and principles laid down by the late deceased, Sheikh Khalifa, following on from the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. These have consolidated the UAE’s status at both regional and global levels.

The Federal Supreme Council expressed its full confidence that the people of the UAE will remain, as Sheikh Zayed and the founders believed, “a faithful guardian of the Union and its gains at all levels”.