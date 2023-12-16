Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday shared his well wishes on the occasion of Bahrain’s National Day.
“Congratulations to my brother King Hamad bin Isa and the people of Bahrain on the occasion of their country’s National Day. We extend our sincere best wishes for Bahrain’s ongoing prosperity and progress and look forward to further strengthening the enduring bonds that unite our two nations,” he wrote on X.
Sheikh Mohamed also shared a video showing the close ties between the leaders and people of the UAE and Bahrain.