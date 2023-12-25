Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged expats in the UAE to comply with residency and labour laws while promptly rectifying any legal status issues they may have.
Through an official message shared on its social media account, the ministry extended its gratitude to expats for their significant contributions to the UAE. The ministry emphasised its commitment to safeguarding the rights of residents and offering unwavering support and assistance.
“Your correct legal status is your peace of mind,” the ministry stated, underscoring the importance of adhering to the country’s laws and regulations.
The ministry also shared a video highlighting the experience of an Egyptian expatriate named Alaa’, who faced challenges with late salary payments.
Video message
Alaa’ explained his predicament in the video, detailing how his company initially committed to transferring his salary through an exchange company. However, the company later faltered in ensuring timely payments, placing Alaa’ in a precarious financial situation. With rent, school fees, and daily expenses to cover, Alaa’ had to resort to borrowing money.
Repeated attempts to communicate with his employer yielded little success, with promised payments continuously delayed. In desperation, Alaa’ decided to file a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
Prompt action
Alaa’ was informed by a colleague that his salary and outstanding dues would be transferred, thanks to the ministry’s intervention. The company had been notified of its failure to fulfil its responsibility to pay Alaa’s wages regularly through the Wage Protection System (WPS).
Alaa’ concluded his story on a positive note, expressing his gratitude for the ministry’s assistance. With his salary finally received on time, he was able to settle his debts and cover his expenses.