Manila: The UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI), through its Child Protection Center, has launched the Child Protection Specialist Programme, with the aim of enhancing expertise and knowledge exchange.

This initiative aims to qualify 100 specialised personnel from the Philippine National Police as Child Protection Specialists.

The programme leverages the UAE's extensive experience in developing capabilities, qualifying personnel, and enhancing knowledge in various areas including legislation, laws, investigation mechanisms, and conducting child interviews to bolster community protection and crime prevention.

Benjamin C. Abalos Jr, Secretary of Interior and Local Government of the Philippines, expressed his gratitude to the UAE and its Ministry of Interior for their efforts, fruitful cooperation, and commitment to advancing bilateral relations. He praised the UAE’s high performance in various fields including child protection, which has positioned it among the leading nations globally according to international indicators.

The specialised training was inaugurated in Camp BGen Rafael T Crame, Quezon City by Sec. Abalos, alongside officers from both the UAE MOI and Philippine National Police.

The programme is delivered through a hybrid system combining in-person workshops and virtual lectures, facilitating both independent learning and live interactive sessions.

The training covers several key areas to enhance the capabilities of personnel such as responding to cases of child abuse, handling forensic evidence, utilising artificial intelligence platforms to combat online crimes against children, criminal investigation requirements, specialist quality of life, positive thinking and mental focus, methods of treating abuse cases, interviewing child victims, monitoring violence, assessing child endangerment, social research skills, case management, and intervention and protection techniques.

This collaboration reflects the Philippines' commitment to learn from the UAE's expertise in child protection and police work. It also underscores the UAE Ministry of Interior’s commitment to stepping up international relations through the exchange of training opportunities, expertise, knowledge, and best practices to enhance law enforcement capabilities.