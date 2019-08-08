File picture: Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, FNC member from Ras Al Khaimah, is seen talking during Federal National Council session in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit:

Dubai: The percentage of women in October’s Federal National Council (FNC) elections will be raised to 50 per cent, with the upcoming council to have 20 elected male and 20 elected female representatives, it was announced on Thursday.

This move is in line with UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Resolution No.(1) of 2019.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are allocating two seats for women out of the total number of seats designated for each emirate by election, while Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain are each designating one seat for a female candidate following the election from two seats designated to each emirate. Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have not dedicated any seats for women through the election mechanism, but will follow the appointment approach to comply with the 50 per cent stipulation.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Chairman of the National Election Committee, said: “In keeping with the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE continues its endeavours to empower women.

“Our country firmly believes that women represent half of the society and that their efforts are crucial to accelerating advancements in all sectors. The decision to increase women’s representation in the FNC originates from the important role women are already playing in the decision-making process at all levels and in all fields.