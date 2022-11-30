Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account, honouring the souls of the nation’s heroes on the Commemoration Day.
“Today, the UAE observes a one-minute silence in honour of the souls of its heroic martyrs. All sacrifices are nothing compared to the sacrifices of martyrs. All mothers salute the mothers of martyrs,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
“Martyrs are not dead, but rather they are alive with their Lord, receiving sustenance,” the Vice-President added.
“Martyrs will remain immortal in the hearts of the UAE people."