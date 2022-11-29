Abu Dhabi: Rulers from the across the emirates in the UAE have paid rich tributes to the country's martyrs ahead of Commemoration Day on November 30. Their statements were published by Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces' magazine.

Our martyrs have kept the UAE flag flying high: Sharjah Ruler

In Sharjah, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that November 30 is a day to remember the righteous martyrs of the homeland who defended the soil, pride and dignity of this country.

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Image Credit: WAM

In his statement, the Ruler of Sharjah said that the nation’s martyrs sacrificed their lives to defend the nation’s dignity and gains, presenting a picture of generous giving and redemption for the homeland and keeping the country’s flag flying high.

Sheikh Sultan added, “The UAE has always been a beacon of hope during our humanitarian missions, extending a helping hand to the oppressed, and providing relief to the distressed and those in need. Its fallen heroes have made great sacrifices in order to achieve this noble goal and ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all.”

Commemoration Day is a day that inspires us: RAK Ruler

In Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the nation rises through the sacrifices of its martyrs, who have given their lives to defend the country’s achievements, values and principles, and have devoted themselves to pursuing the UAE’s journey and raising its flag high.

In a statement, Sheikh Saud stressed that the martyrs’ sacrifices will always remain noble values that will inspire future generations and strengthen their sense of patriotism.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Image Credit: WAM

“Allah Almighty has blessed the UAE’s loyal citizens who are devoted to defending their country and people and have vowed to sacrifice everything to protect the country’s stature as a beacon of peace, stability and development,” Sheikh Saud said.

“We extend our respect to the country’s martyrs, the icons of patriotism, dignity and sacrifice, and the beacons that light the process of national development. The sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs will remain noble values that will inspire future generations and strengthen their sense of patriotism.

“Commemoration Day is a day that inspires us to continue our determination to pursue the journey of giving, progress and prosperity. On this day, we salute our Armed Forces, the shields of our country and the protectors of the Union.

“May the UAE’s martyrs rest in peace. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant the country further safety and security.”

Ajman Ruler prays for martyrs, their families

In Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that the UAE commemorates the honourable achievements and sacrifices of its martyrs on November 30 each year.

In a statement, he said that the nation remembers the glories achieved by the pure souls who did not hesitate to fight for their land to spread the word of truth, goodness and justice.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi. Image Credit: WAM

“Their blessed sacrifices are a beacon that illuminates nations and generations, and leads them towards goodness and humanity, supporting those in need and distress,” Sheikh Humaid said.

He added, “This glorious day is a distinguished milestone in our country’s history. The sacrifices of our martyred sons infused in our souls the values of strength and resilience, enhancing the basis of the Union in honouring human beings, and preserving their safety, security and stability of nations.

“No matter how much time will pass, our people will commemorate the memory of our fallen heroes whose sacrifices represent a patriotic spirit and a symbol of strength, peace, courage and justice.

“On Commemoration Day, we want to tell every mother, father, brother, and sister who lost a loved one, that your martyrs are our sons, we grieve them with you and pray to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs of the nation mercy, and their families patience and serenity.”

May our martyrs rest in peace: UAQ Ruler

In Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, stressed that Commemoration Day highlights the cohesion and solidarity among members of the UAE community.

In his speech, Sheikh Saud said that the UAE’s martyrs have made the country proud because of their heroic achievements and by sacrificing their lives to protect the nation’s security and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Saud affirmed that the country’s martyrs will always remain in everyone’s hearts, and their sacrifices will be lessons that inspire future generations.

“On this glorious day, we stand in awe of the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs, praying that Allah Almighty protects the UAE’s leadership, our soldiers and our nation,” he said.

“May our martyrs rest in peace,” he prayed.

Fujairah Ruler expresses deep thanks and gratitude

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said November 30 is a day to recall the UAE’s righteous martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to defend the nation’s dignity and gains and uphold its human values.

In his statement, he said, “Our martyrs wrote with their blood and valiant sacrifices, indelible letters throughout history. Commemoration Day is a day of honour, appreciation and loyalty.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Hamad expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to those who lost their very souls in the protection of the sovereignty of the homeland to ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all.

The Fujairah Ruler added, “On this auspicious occasion, we re-affirm that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and my brothers the Rulers of the Emirates, will remain a humanitarian beacon and a homeland for pride and glory.”

“On this occasion, we extend our greetings to the UAE Armed Forces members inside the country and abroad who are always proactive to protect the stability and security of our country.