Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that on Commemoration Day, the UAE’s leadership and people celebrate the memory of the country’s martyrs and reiterate appreciation for their sacrifices, affirming that their patriotism will remain a beacon of light in the present and future.

In his speech, published in the Nation Shield Magazine marking the annual Commemoration Day on November 30, Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE’s Armed Forces, security departments and civil protection authorities have proven that they are the nation’s shield and protection, and are always ready to undertake their assigned duties.

He also highlighted the key role of the UAE Armed Forces in supporting local military industries, which have provided important armed forces weaponry and contributed to supporting the Emirati community, supplying it with capacities.

Full speech

Sheikh Mohammed’s speech is as follows:

“Today, we gather as leadership and people to commemorate the nation’s martyrs and reiterate our appreciation for their generous sacrifices to defend the country’s freedom, security and stability. Today, we thank our Armed Forces, including the country’s martyrs, who made great sacrifices that underscored their devotion and patriotism.

The UAE’s Armed Forces, security departments and civil protection authorities have proven that they are the nation’s shield and protection and are always ready to undertake their assigned duties. The UAE Armed Forces play a key role in supporting local military industries, which have provided important armed forces weaponry and contributed to supporting the Emirati community, supplying it with capacities.

We allocated this day to honouring our martyrs and their families, who have raised them on Emirati values and encouraged them to engage in the army.

Our nation will always remember these families’ patience and perseverance and acceptance of their fate, and we hope that the services provided by the Martyr’s Families’ Affairs Office will ease their suffering and demonstrate the gratitude of the UAE’s leadership and community for the martyrs sacrifices.

I would like to thank my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for supporting the families of martyrs, as well as his keenness to provide for their needs and ensure the education of their sons and daughters.

The sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs constitute a debt, and will remain a beacon of light in our present and future. They have demonstrated the best qualities by sacrificing their lives in the greatest form of giving enshrined in our heritage and culture. Our country’s martyrs have also proven that the greatest achievement of our nation is the advancement of Emirati citizens, who have shown considerable civil and military capacities.