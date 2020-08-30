Stock Abu Dhabi skyline
Abu Dhabi: A US-Israeli delegation headed by Jared Kushner, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, and Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Security Adviser and head of the Israeli National Security Council, will visit the UAE on Monday.

The visit comes in the wake of the trilateral announcement and roadmap towards joint cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel

The delegation includes a number of representatives from Israel’s various sectors who will be on board the first Israeli commercial plane to land in the UAE.

The delegation also includes US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.

The delegation, comprised of representatives from the investment, finance, health, civil space and aviation, foreign policy, diplomacy, tourism, and culture sectors, will meet with a number of representatives of UAE government agencies to discuss ways to develop relations in related fields and promote joint action and opportunities for cooperation.

The meeting will touch on ways to promote joint action and opportunities for prospects of cooperation

The visit comes as part of trilateral efforts to normalise relations that help achieve peace, stability, and support bilateral cooperation.