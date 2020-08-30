1 of 5
A FRESH START FOR UAE PUPILS: Today marks the first day of return to classrooms for pupils in UAE schools who had since March been restricted to remote learning only as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. While various models are being followed by schools to adhere to health protocols and also optimise resources and infrastructure, the very fact that students and teachers are once again back to a real-world, classroom-oriented learning module is a big step forward towards restoring normality in what has been a long and arduous fight against a deadly virus. And for that, all the stakeholders -- from the government, to the academics, to that bus driver who ensures a safe ride for students -- deserve our heartiest congratulations. [COMMENT BY: Sanjib Kumar Das, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
2 of 5
TALKS' GO ON, BUT NOTHING CHANGES ON GROUND IN SYRIA: ‘Talks’ go on, but nothing changes on ground in Syria As the surreal spectacle of negotiations on Syria’s future goes on, the UN is still holding on to hopes of a broader political process, against all odds. And that too after an astonishingly brutal nine-year war that left half a million dead, mostly civilians opposed to Bashar Al Assad. Such is the state of this charade that the negotiators - 15 each from the government, the opposition and from civil society - couldn’t even agree on an agenda or a date for the next round of talks. And while this goes on, the situation on the ground in Syria remains as dire as it has ever been. [COMMENT BY: Omar Shariff, International Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 5
OF ACT OF GOD AND HUMAN FAILURES: On Tuesday, India will come out with GDP estimates for the first quarter (April - June) 2020. The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report gave a cryptic clue: “An assessment of aggregate demand during the year so far suggests that the shock to consumption is severe,..” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy is hit by COVID-19, an ‘Act of God’, and it will see a contraction. India’s GDP growth has been slowing even before the pandemic. It was 4.2 per cent in 2019-20, the lowest in a decade. While a contraction looks inevitable, its extent, causes and consequences remain disputed, no one seems to know what lies ahead. [COMMENT BY Babu Das Augustine, Business Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 5
The preparation of three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings received a severe jolt with Suresh Raina suddenly leaving the camp to return to India. One of the batting pillars of Chennai and the second highest run-getter in the history of IPL, Raina has cited his concern for his family back home – especially the two young children – to a close friend in Dubai as the reason behind it. Time to respect his privacy till he speaks for himself. [COMMENT BY: Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor]
Image Credit: PTI
5 of 5
ANOTHER CELEBRITY BATTLES THE VIRUS: With Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza becoming the latest celebrity to go public with her battle with COVID-19, it is imperative that we recognize that the virus does not discriminate. Over the past few months, countless famous faces have fallen victim to the far-reaching tentacles of the virus, including Hollywood celebrities such as Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, along with powerhouses such as Pink, Madonna and Bollywood’s Bachchans. It is hence imperative that we don’t let down our guard, while also understanding that there shouldn’t be any stigma attached to the diagnosis. D’Souza’s brave admission is a wake-up call for us all that we are all in this together. [COMMENT BY: Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor]
Image Credit: IANS