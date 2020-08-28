1 of 20
People survey the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura in Holly Beach, La.
Image Credit: AP
Hurricane Laura damage in Cameron, La.
Image Credit: AP
An electric company employee surveys the damage done to the power lines next to a large tree that fell on a house following the passage of hurricane Laura in Lake Charles.
Image Credit: AFP
Maximum Salazar walks out of her dining room through a wall ripped open when Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AFP
A chemical fire burns at a facility during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AP
Water covers land after the passage of Hurricane Laura in Cameron, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AP
Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AP
A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AFP
Abdul Malik secures a friend's store that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man looks at damage inside the Capitol One Bank Tower, with its windows blown out in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AFP
The facade of a building is seen damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: Reuters
Shattered glass is seen inside a damaged building after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: Reuters
People drive their car through a flooded street after Hurricane Laura passed through Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A apartment building was damaged after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AP
Utility employees work on downed power lines after Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AFP
Tracy Lafleur takes a break from salvaging items from a store she works in after it was damaged as Hurricane Laura passed through the area in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AFP
Members of the Dive and Rescue.org Water Rescue and Dive team cut a downed power pole so the can make there way to Cameron after Hurricane Laura in Sweet Lake, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AP
Hurricane Laura damage in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AP
The windows of the Capitol One Tower are blown out after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Louisiana.
Image Credit: AP
A church shows damage caused by Hurricane Laura, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Image Credit: AP