Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with the Prime Minister of Egypt, Dr Mostafa Madbouli, as part of the ongoing World Governments Summit 2024, which was inaugurated in Dubai on Monday under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The meeting reviewed the historic ties between the UAE and Egypt, focusing on the wellbeing of people in both countries and ways of advancing their aspirations on the regional and international stage.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Dr Madbouly and his accompanying delegation, reaffirming the significant and longstanding relations between the UAE and Egypt while highlighting the commitment of the two countries to further advance and build upon bilateral ties. The Vice President also expressed his appreciation of Egypt’s participation in the World Governments Summit, wishing its leadership and people greater progress and prosperity.

Dr Madbouly emphasised the depth of the historical ties between the two countries and congratulated the UAE and its leadership on the exemplary organisation of the World Governments Summit, praising the remarkable response it had evoked globally and its goals of enhancing government functioning and fostering development, prosperity, and forward-looking strategies.

The World Governments Summit 2024 hosts over 4,000 experts from 140 governments, 85 international organisations and 700 global corporations to explore major global future trends during more than 110 plenaries, panel discussions and interactive sessions, with 200 international speakers sharing their insights, in addition to 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions to be attended by more than 300 ministers.

OECD meeting

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed met Mathias Cormann, Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), on the first day of the WGS.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum.

The meeting discussed global economic issues, the strong relations between the UAE and OECD, and the noteworthy contributions made by OECD in advancing development initiatives on the international stage.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Cormann to the Summit, where he participated in a plenary session titled ‘Embracing the Winds of Economic Change: A Global Perspective’ on Monday.

The Vice President praised OECD’s role in promoting economic progress, facilitating international trade, fostering job creation and advocating for economic policies that promote inclusive and sustainable development for all countries and their people.

Cormann highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the UAE and OECD across various key development sectors, underscoring the Organisation’s dedication to further strengthening this relationship, given the UAE’s status as a leading economic hub that adheres to the highest standards of business governance.

The Secretary-General of OECD also lauded the World Governments Summit for its role in fostering strong partnerships among governments worldwide, aimed at aligning global efforts to anticipate future opportunities and challenges, enhance social prosperity and bolster the development of knowledge and skills within government leadership worldwide.