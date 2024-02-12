Dubai: Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health from Qatar, has been adjudged the ‘Best Minister’ at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai on Monday.
Shaikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, presented the Best Minister award to Dr Al Kuwari at Madinat Jumeirah, where this year’s edition of the Summit is being held.
Dr Al Kuwari who was appointed Minister of Public Health in January 2016, has achieved great strides in her role and for the development of Qatar.
She worked as Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) before being appointed Minister of Public Health.
Dr Al Kuwari joined HMC’s Women’s Hospital in 1996 and rose through the ranks to become Managing Director in 2007.
Prior to that, the Minister of Public Health worked at the World Health Organisation (WHO), Reuters and as a freelance health reporter and writer.
Responsibilities
Dr Al Kuwari has overall responsibility for all Ministry of Public Health issues, including the oversight of the quality and effectiveness of services delivered by public and private sector health service providers.
She is also responsible for the overseeing of public health service programmes, including disease prevention, occupational health, food safety, environmental safety and national immunisation programmes.
Her role is also to oversee the development of Qatar’s National Health and Public Health Strategies and monitoring their progress
Education
The Minister of Public Health has a PhD in Healthcare Management from Brunel University in the UK.
About the Best Minister award
Every year, the Best Minister award commends the extraordinary work of government ministers in demonstrating excellence in the public sector; along with designing and implementing successful, scalable, and sustainable initiatives for socio-economic advancement of their citizens. It also celebrates efforts to inspire and lead other government leaders and service providers towards promoting innovation and foresight in shaping public discourse on global issues of today and tomorrow.