Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of 477 police cadets and university students from the Dubai Police Academy.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; Staff Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, along with a number senior police officials, diplomatic corps members, delegates from the World Police Summit, and families of the graduates.

In his address at the ceremony, Brigadier Dr Mohammed Butti Al Shamsi, director of the Dubai Police Academy, expressed his happiness and pride on the occasion and wished the new constellation of cadet officers all the best in serving their nation. During his speech, he highlighted the key role of the Academy in preparing highly-qualified law enforcement personnel that are equipped with scientific knowledge and skills and are able to protect their nation and ensure its safety.

‘Great Place to Work’

He highlighted how the Dubai Police Academy was officially recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in the UAE for the third year in a row by the Great Place to Work, a global research, training and consultancy firm that identifies the best workplaces in over 50 countries worldwide.

Brig Al Shamsi reaffirmed that the Academy is fully committed to supporting youth in obtaining the best scientific knowledge and training in the fields of law, security, and scientific research.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan watched a military parade and performances featuring the participation of 958 former graduates.

Sheikh Hamdan, along with Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Police Academy, then honoured the outstanding students. Sheikh Hamdan handed them medals and congratulated them on their creativity in their respective fields, and wished them all the best in their professions.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan met with two female police officers, Shamma Al Buflasa and Lieutenant Dana Al Souri, during which he was briefed about their experience joining an officer training programme at the New York Police Academy. The two officers are the first to pass the training course from outside the United States.

Lt Gen Al Marri congratulated the graduates and wished them success in serving their nation under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. Lt Gen Al Marri further stressed the importance of investing in human capital to drive sustainable development and achieve the country’s ambitions.

In his speech, Lt Gen Al Marri highlighted the vital role of the Dubai Police in empowering women and youth and providing the country with qualified human cadres who contribute to supporting the state’s efforts in achieving sustainable development.