Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reiterated its full support for Jordan’s stability and renewed its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.
“The UAE reaffirms its full support for Jordan’s stability and renews its permanent stance and rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that destabilises security and stability and contradicts human principles and values,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Jordan over the death of numerous security forces during a raid on the headquarters of a terrorist cell.
The Ministry also expressed its sympathy to the families of victims and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.