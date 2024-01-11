Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday presided over the swearing-in of the newly appointed ministers.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the new Cabinet members and wished them success in discharging their national assignments.
“I was honoured to join my brother Mohammed bin Rashid today at the swearing-in of new government ministers. We congratulate them and wish them success in serving the nation and achieving our shared ambitions for continued development and progress. We also thank all ministers who previously served the country and commend their dedicated efforts over the years,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said on his official X account.