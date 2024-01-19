Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.
During the call, President Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed’s mediation efforts leading to the recent significant prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
The two leaders also discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Ukraine and ways to enhance them further. Additionally, they reviewed the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis and a number of issues of mutual interest.
Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed during the call the UAE's stance advocating dialogue and understanding to pursue diplomatic solutions to the crisis. He emphasised the UAE's commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at alleviating the humanitarian consequences resulting from the conflict.
President Zelenskyy thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the continuous humanitarian support provided by the UAE to the Ukrainian people.