During the reception ceremony at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed warmly welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions, encouraging them to strengthen ties between their respective countries and the UAE across various sectors. He assured them of the support and cooperation they would receive from the relevant UAE authorities to facilitate their work.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE is committed to strengthening relations with countries worldwide, founded on mutual respect and collaborative efforts to achieve development and prosperity for all.

New ambassadors

The President received the credentials of the following ambassadors: Cornelius Walegerea, Ambassador of the Solomon Islands; Nabil Abdul Khalek, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; Nguyen Thanh Diep, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Najmedin Muhametaliuly, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Mohamed Hussain Shareef, Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives; Carolin Konther Lopez, Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay; Hussein Halane, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia; Esono Anusogo Hassan, Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea; Stephanie Stefansson, Ambassador of Iceland; Elisabetta Boschi, Ambassador of the Republic of San Marino; Feliu Hanushek, Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia; Augustine Ntshumane, Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana; Suman Manan, Ambassador of the Republic of Cambodia; Mojaidou Soumanou Issoufou, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin; Denis Toscano Amores, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador; and Peter Adelbay, Ambassador of the Republic of Palau.

The ambassadors conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings and best wishes of their respective leaders, wishing further progress and prosperity for the UAE. They expressed their delight to be representing their countries in the UAE and their commitment to strengthening relations at all levels.