Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his deepest condolences to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the death of his mother.
On his twitter page, the UAE President said: “I offer my deepest condolences to my dear friend Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our heartfelt sympathies are with him and his family during this difficult time.”
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed the last rites of his mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away this morning in Gandhinagar.
Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.