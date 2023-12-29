Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi, who died on Friday.
In a statement on his official X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “May Allah grant eternal peace to the soul of Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi. He was a faithful and dedicated servant to the UAE, standing alongside the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for decades. His life was a testament to his generosity and loyalty to the nation. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."
A legacy of loyalty and service
Lieutenant General Khalfan bin Matar Al Rumaithi, remembered for his exceptional character and career, served his country and community with sincerity, honesty, responsibility, and loyalty. He held various significant positions and tasks, demonstrating a spirit of giving that spanned decades.
As a devoted compatriot, he was a close associate of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and lived by Sheikh Zayed's values of kindness, generosity, nation-building, and dedicated service.
Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi's remarkable service, lasting over half a century, saw him rise from a soldier in 1950 to the founder of the Emiri Guard. His long-standing service earned him the UAE Medal of the First Class in 2017.
In 2005, he was honoured with the Abu Dhabi Award, recognising his significant contributions to the UAE under its wise leadership.