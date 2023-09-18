Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in seeking peaceful solutions to regional crises and ensuring its stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed received President Al Sissi on Monday in Abu Dhabi and discussed bilateral relations binding the UAE and Egypt and ways of developing them.

“I was pleased to welcome my brother President Al Sisi to Abu Dhabi to discuss the enduring friendship that binds the UAE and Egypt. Together, we are committed to strengthening diplomacy and dialogue as we work to foster stability and prosperity for our region and beyond,” the UAE President said.

The Egyptian President congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE’s achievement in the space field with the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi following the longest Arab space mission in history. He expressed his wish for the UAE to achieve further progress in various fields.

The two leaders also discussed UAE-Egypt ties, particularly in the economic, investment, and development areas, as well as promising opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation to further serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.

They addressed various issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments. Both sides underscored the importance of working towards peaceful solutions to regional crises through dialogue and diplomacy while bolstering regional peace and stability.

The meeting touched on the UAE’s upcoming hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). The leaders discussed its importance in advancing collective climate action, especially in the areas of sustainability and resource conservation, and delivering mutual benefits to all in efforts to achieve a better future for humanity.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Egyptian President reiterated their keenness to continue engaging in consultation and strengthen joint Arab action to address regional and international challenges as the UAE and Egypt work to enhance security and stability and foster lasting prosperity for the region’s peoples.

Al Sissi arrived earlier today in Abu Dhabi where he was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed who he accompanied him to greet Emirati astronauts on the airport grounds, where an official reception was held to celebrate the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the UAE.