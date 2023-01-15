Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has offered its condolences and expressed its solidarity with Nepal for the victims of the plane crash.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Nepali government, people and to the families of the victims as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
An ATR aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu for Pokhara on Sunday morning and the plane crashed before landing at Pokhara. This flight carried 68 passengers including five Indians and four crew members, which is 72 in total.
According to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority, a total of 68 passengers, on board the ATR-72 Yeti Airlines flight which crashed somewhere between the old airport of Pokhara region and the Pokhara International Airport, were dead.
The notice issued by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority reads that at around 10:30 am, the flight carrying 68 passengers including, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national took off.
"Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68," the statement reads.