At least 40 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official said, in the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
Image Credit: Reuters
Hundreds of rescue workers continued to scour the hillside site where the plane of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines, flying from the capital Kathmandu, went down.
Image Credit: AFP
"Rescue operations are on," said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal civil aviation authority.
Image Credit: AP
Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.
Image Credit: ANI
There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti on Sunday, including two infants and four crew members, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.
Image Credit: AFP
Rescuers inspect the site of a plane crash in Pokhara.
Image Credit: AFP
The plane was 15 years old, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
Image Credit: AFP
Crowds gather at the crash site.
Image Credit: Reuters
Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.
Image Credit: Reuters
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said.
Image Credit: Reuters