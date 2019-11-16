Abu Dhabi: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday issued a law establishing the Department of Municipalities and Transport, which will replace the Department Of Urban Planning And Municipalities and the Department of Transport.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport shall undertake several responsibilities, including proposing strategic and operational plans for the urban planning sector, municipalities and transport to the emirate’s Executive Council for approval, overseeing the implementation of these plans and following up on the commitment of the emirate’s departments with implementing these plans. The new Department shall also regulate and supervise the urban planning sector, municipalities and transport, in addition to licensing all entities, companies and persons working in this sector.