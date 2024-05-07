Thomas Meier, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Jumeirah said: "Twenty-five years ago, we opened the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab with ambitions to redefine luxury hospitality and over the years we have built an exceptional portfolio of properties across three continents. Today we look to the future of our brand and business with the same pioneering spirit and a robust strategy that will enable the next stage of sustainable growth for Jumeirah. Refining our visual identity and enhancing our guest experience is the first step on a journey of regional and international expansion that will captivate the most discerning of travellers. We have strong foundations to build from and an exceptionally talented team that I am confident will see Jumeirah reaffirm its reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality."