Dubai: Jumeirah unveils its new brand identity, marking a key milestone in its growth strategy to double the size of its portfolio by 2030.
As part of its accelerated growth strategy, Jumeirah has recently announced new properties, including Jumeirah Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in the UAE and Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva in Switzerland.
Jumeirah's renewed vision and investment strategy will also focus on boutique-style properties featuring up to 150 keys, prioritising suite category rooms, villas, and residences.
The luxury hospitality brand is actively targeting owner and operator opportunities in gateway cities and resort destinations in Europe, The Americas, Africa, and Asia.
Thomas Meier, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Jumeirah said: "Twenty-five years ago, we opened the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab with ambitions to redefine luxury hospitality and over the years we have built an exceptional portfolio of properties across three continents. Today we look to the future of our brand and business with the same pioneering spirit and a robust strategy that will enable the next stage of sustainable growth for Jumeirah. Refining our visual identity and enhancing our guest experience is the first step on a journey of regional and international expansion that will captivate the most discerning of travellers. We have strong foundations to build from and an exceptionally talented team that I am confident will see Jumeirah reaffirm its reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality."
To celebrate, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab will be the backdrop for unveiling the brand's new visual identity. The architectural masterpiece will light up this week with a projection that tells Jumeirah's origin story while looking ahead to its next chapter. The illumination concludes with a reveal of the redesigned Jumeirah signature and reimagined symbol displayed for all to see.