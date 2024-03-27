Dubai: The UAE government has launched the Global Accelerators Ambassadors Programme, a-first-of-its-kind project exhibiting cooperation between the Government Accelerators and international organisations.

The first cohort started in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), aiming to share the UAE government accelerators methodology and empower the international organisations’ task forces with the knowledge, experience, and tools needed to accelerate the design and implementation of transformational projects.

Culture of acceleration

Furthermore, the programme spreads the culture of acceleration by building the capabilities of a generation of accelerator ambassadors from employees in international organisations.

The Global Accelerators Ambassadors Programme is the second project launched by the Government Accelerators Centre at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, in cooperation with international organisations.

Partnership with the WHO

Earlier, the centre launched an exceptional partnership and a successful experience with the World Health Organisation (WHO), empowering it with the accelerators’ work methodology to support the efforts of the WHO to achieve its “Triple Billion Targets”.

Global Accelerators

The programme was launched in a workshop held at the ICAO’s headquarters in the Canadian city of Montreal, in the presence of Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of the ICAO, Dr. Radhiya Al Hashimi, Executive Director of the Government Accelerators Centre, and Engineer Saeed Alsuwaidi, the UAE Permanent Representative to the ICAO, and a number of officials.

The programme seeks to enhance the UAE’s leading role in sharing the model and concepts of government accelerators and developing a platform for sharing knowledge and building global capabilities, through which the accelerator culture is spread internationally, building and strengthening partnerships with international organisations, and developing future cooperation frameworks.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO, signed a memorandum of cooperation focusing on institutional development, knowledge and experiences exchange, and providing support by sharing the UAE’s experience in civil aviation.

Best practices

The partnership aims to share best practices and exchange knowledge and expertise in the field of international civil aviation, in line with the directions of the UAE and the ICAO and its strategic initiatives to enhance the performance of the global aviation sector.

It focuses on innovation in the field of civil aviation and e-security, and the spread of development models and exchange of experiences to serve the international aviation sector and enhance its readiness for the future.

New phase

Huda Al Hashimi

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, stated that the Global Accelerators Ambassadors Programme lays the foundations for a new phase of knowledge partnerships between the UAE government and international organisations.

These partnerships focus on sharing experiences and the UAE’s successful accelerators model to support organisations and enable them to accelerate the achievement of their goals.

Investing in future business models

Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of the ICAO, extended his thanks and appreciation to the UAE government for their keenness to support the partnership with the ICAO, which effectively contributes to the development of the global aviation sector, and supports investment in future business models aiming to enhance the readiness of the aviation industry.