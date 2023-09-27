Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, today approved a set of new projects across key sectors, including transportation, aviation, urban planning and healthcare.

The project approvals mark a pivotal milestone within the third phase of Dubai Future Foundation’s visionary ‘Dubai 10X’ initiative, which aims to position Dubai as a world leader in future readiness.

To achieve this objective, the third phase of the initiative focuses on proactively creating a fundamental shift in the mindset of government sector employees. The ultimate goal is to inspire the creation of innovative and unconventional projects and initiatives on a global scale, specifically tailored to tackling upcoming challenges and embracing new opportunities.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “We have approved a comprehensive set of transformational projects, which are set to enhance Dubai’s trajectory towards an innovative, dynamic future. Our objective is to ensure that the results of these projects distinctly elevate quality of life for both Dubai’s residents and visitors, by not only enhancing their wellbeing, but also prioritising their health and overall living standards.

“These new projects are poised to streamline and expedite transportation within Dubai, enhance the travel experience at Dubai’s airports and establish a robust healthcare system for early disease detection.”

Sheikh Hamdan stated that the Dubai 10X initiative reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to enhancing government operations, fostering collaboration, and embracing innovative ideas that play a pivotal role in advancing crucial sectors for the present and the future.

He directed work streams within the Dubai government to carry out the endorsed projects, leveraging the diverse national expertise available across all entities. This directive is aimed at realising the goals of the Dubai 10X initiative, which focus on bolstering collaborative efforts among government entities to expedite progress and create innovative models that cities in the region and the world can benefit from.

The meeting held to approve the new projects was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of DFF; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Commissioner-General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar in Dubai, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF.

Selection of projects

The projects approved as part of the third cycle of the Dubai 10X initiative were carefully selected from a pool of 79 project ideas, which were jointly developed by over 120 government employees hailing from 33 different Dubai government entities. The selection process involved the exchange of expertise and best practices among government work streams, as well as the organisation of more than 25 workshops that brought together diverse government teams to discuss and refine these ideas. Some projects witnessed substantial collaborations of up to 11 government entities joining forces.

The project ideas in this stage were specialised on the future of government services across a wide range of sectors, including transportation, aviation, space, energy, sustainability, infrastructure, trade, finance, health, security, civil defense, community services, among others.

These projects underwent a thorough evaluation process, emphasising specific criteria such as the anticipated future outcomes, implementation timeline, integration potential with other government services, impact across the emirate and enhancement of quality of life for member of the Dubai community.