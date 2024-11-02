Profile: Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch, born in London to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, has called for a return to conservative values, accusing her party of having become increasingly liberal on societal issues such as gender identity.



She describes herself as a straight-talker, a trait that has caused controversy on the campaign trail.



Badenoch was widely criticised after suggesting that statutory maternity pay on small businesses was "excessive" and sparked further furore when she joked that up to 10 per cent of Britain's half a million civil servants were so bad that they "should be in prison".



On immigration, she said that "not all cultures are equally valid" when deciding who should be allowed to live in the UK.



Badenoch, an MP since 2017, has risen from relative obscurity just a few years ago to now lead the country's second-biggest party.

The Brexit supporter has made a name for herself as a trenchant critic of "identity politics".



According to Blue Ambition, a biography written by Conservative peer Michael Ashcroft, Badenoch became "radicalised" into right-wing politics while at university in the UK.



He described her view of student activists there as the "spoiled, entitled, privileged metropolitan elite-in-training".



She has insisted criticism of her abrasive style is misplaced.



'No wallflower'



"I'm not a wallflower. And people will often take your strengths and present them as weaknesses," she told Sky News.



She worked in IT and banking before entering politics around a decade ago, eventually winning a seat in the London Assembly in 2015.



Elected to parliament two years later, she was supported as she rose through the Tory ranks by one-time party heavyweight Michael Gove.



Badenoch held various ministerial roles during the tail end of the Conservatives' 14-year tenure in power.

