• In the fields of regional peace and security, defence cooperation and the fight against terrorism and countering extremism: Regarding Yemen, they reaffirm their support to the efforts of UNSG Special Envoy Martin Griffiths especially his efforts to hold the next round of discussions in Stockholm later this year. They reiterate their support for a sustained political solution for Yemen and re-emphasise the importance of all relevant Security Council resolutions, including UNSC 2216, the GCC Initiative, and the Yemeni Dialogue. Both parties reaffirm their support for a fair, lasting and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They express their concerns towards the evolution of the situation on the ground, in particular tensions in the Gaza Strip and development of the settlements which undermine the two-state solution. They recall that the only way to reach a lasting peace is through a negotiated solution leading to two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side, in peace and security with Jerusalem as a capital. They recall the importance of the Arab peace initiative.