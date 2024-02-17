Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines over victims of the landslide that took place in the south of the country, in the Province of Davao de Oro, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as numerous missing people, and causing severe damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Philippines, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.