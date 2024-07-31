Abu Dhabi: The UAE is closely following rapidly-evolving regional developments and expresses its deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on regional security and stability.
Furthermore, the UAE stresses the importance of exercising utmost self-restraint and judgment to mitigate risks and prevent expanding the scale of conflict.
The UAE believes that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of countries are essential foundations for resolving the current crises.
In this regard, the UAE emphasises the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means, rather than confrontation and escalation.